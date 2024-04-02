Ukraine's General Staff: 62 Combat Clashes On Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, there were 62 combat engagements on the battlefield in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled most enemy attacks in the Novopavlivka, Avdiivka, and Lyman sectors.



The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

Over the course of the day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched strikes on one enemy anti-aircraft missile system and 13 manpower clusters.

Units of the missile troops struck six enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, eight artillery systems, one anti-tank unit, and one multiple launch rocket system.

The Russian army launched two missile attacks and 43 air strikes, fired 39 times using multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the situation has remained unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of Russia, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Volfine and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy region and Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Buda-Vorobiivska and Kliusy in the Chernihiv region; Chernatske, Stara Huta, Oleksiivka, and Dmytrivka in the Sumy region; Veterynarne, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near the town of Synkivka in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Stepova Novoselivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled eight Russian attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian troops' defense.

More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka, Nevske and Serebrianka forestry in the Luhansk region; Yampolivka and Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

The Russian army launched an air strike near Kurdiumivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kalynivka, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi, Umanske, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, tried to dislodge the Defense Forces units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 18 times.

The Russian army conducted air strikes near Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Vodiane, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions near Robotyne and northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Chervone, Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka, and Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops near Krynky, Kherson region, over the past day. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Tokarivka, Veletenske, and Mykhailivka in the Kherson region.

As reported by Ukrinform, in March, the Defense Forces destroyed a record number of Russian artillery systems since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - 976.