Dnipro Attack: Casualty Toll Up To 18


4/2/2024 3:10:11 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian strike targeting the city of Dnipto, 18 people were injured, including five children who required hospitalization.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Mulitary Administration, Serhii Lysak , reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

“Dnipro. Already 18 injured. Among them, 12 were hospitalized, including five children. I visited those boys and girls in hospital,” he wrote.

Medics say children's injuries are of moderate severity.

As reported earlier, as a result of a missile strike, an educational facility in the city of Dnipro sustained damage. Children were affected as they were rushing to a shelter and the windows got shattered in the facility.

