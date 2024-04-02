Dnipro Attack: Casualty Toll Up To 18

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian strike targeting the city of Dnipto, 18 people were injured, including five children who required hospitalization.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Mulitary Administration, Serhii Lysak , reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"Dnipro. Already 18 injured. Among them, 12 were hospitalized, including five children. I visited those boys and girls in hospital," he wrote.
Medics say children's injuries are of moderate severity.
As reported earlier, as a result of a missile strike, an educational facility in the city of Dnipro sustained damage. Children were affected as they were rushing to a shelter and the windows got shattered in the facility.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
