If Law Cannot Prosecute UNSC Permanent Member, This Law Must Change - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) If modern international law does not lay down mechanisms for bringing to justice a permanent member of the UN Security Council, then it needs to be changed and adapted in order to solve the problems of humanity.

This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, who spoke at a final press conference following the international conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine" in The Hague.

“With all my respect to the rule of law and the static nature of some legal concepts, law evolves, because the purpose of law is to solve problems that humanity faces in a fair and just way. And if the current state of international law cannot solve the problem of bringing to account a permanent member of the UN Security Council, then the law must change,” said Kuleba.

in The Hague: Ukrainians need justice now, not in a distant futur

He believes the discussion should revolve not around suggesting that changes are impossible but rather around finding solutions.

The very idea of setting up a special tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression two year ago was initially met with a definite“no” and non-acceptance from all partners but today the situation is different.

The head of Ukraine's diplomacy noted that as of today,“the heart of international law” globally beats at the meetings of the core group because it is there that the most innovative and creative ideas are considered regarding the development of international law.

Kuleba noted that much has been done but a“final innovative push” is needed to find a solution.

“What we are talking about is finding a way to induce Russia, to make Russia pay. And this is the real test that the international community is facing. And if conservative thinkers in the realm of international law and finances will prevail in this discussion, then it means that everyone else who wants to follow Russian footprints will do so... This is the kind of conversations that we are having with partners when they do not demonstrate sufficient level of innovation in their thinking,” the minister said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the international conference“Restoring Justice for Ukraine” is being held in The Hague with participation of 57 countries.