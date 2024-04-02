Goibibo Adds Star Power To Its Roaster Of Brand Ambassadors With Dynamic Duo Kalidas-Jayaram

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 2nd April 2024: Goibibo, one of India's beloved travel brands, onboards the iconic father-son duo Jayaram and Kalidas as its brand ambassadors. This announcement furthers Goibibo's localised approach to brand communication and product curation.



The announcement coincides with the launch of the brand's first digital film starring the dynamic duo. The film references a popular scene from 'Panchatanthiram' keeping the trope of recreating iconic movie scenes, as previously demonstrated by the brands iconic #Goibebo campaign starring Kareena Kapoor Khan who was onboarded as the brand ambassador last year.



The film leverages cultural cues as much as it does language to build a connection with its audiences in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, delivering a story that resonates with audiences while infusing specific travel contexts with a fresh perspective.



Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Goibibo, said, "In an era where travel preferences evolve rapidly, and no two trips taken are alike, Goibibo recognizes the need for tailored experiences not just in terms of products/services, but also in terms of brand communications. Collaborating with Jayaram and Kalidas was a natural choice, given their remarkable ability to resonate with audiences of all ages. Through humour and relatability, we aspire to empower travellers in the southern states of India to make better travel choices with Goibibo."



Jayaram and Kalidas added, "As brand ambassadors, we are delighted to embody the rich culture and cinematic heritage of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Through this partnership, we aim to integrate Goibibo's value proposition into our community, creating memorable travel experiences that resonate with all of us. We look forward to a wonderful journey with Goibibo and our audience."



The campaign, conceptualized by the agency Mind Your Language!, underscores Goibibo's commitment to delivering unparalleled value to customers, offering an extensive selection of hotels, discounts and much more. The brand remains focused in its mission to facilitate seamless and informed travel experiences for adventurers, whether with friends or family.



Deepan Ramachandran, Founder and Chief Creative Officer and Pandiyaraj M, Co-founder and Creative Director, Mind Your Language!, shared, "Our collaboration with Goibibo marks a significant milestone, promising an iconic journey that solidifies its standing as a leading travel player. As their South India experts, we're thrilled to introduce the legendary duo from Panchathanthiram, Jayaram and Kalidas, as the perfect travel companions. Through this campaign, we aim to match the energy and fun of national ads, infused with local insights and flavors, ensuring a memorable experience for all."



The digital film is now available on Goibibo's official social media platforms along with a limited period flat 50% discount (up to INR 2000) on the first hotel booked on Goibibo.

