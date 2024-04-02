Nightclub Fire Kills 29 People In Istanbul - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 2 (KUNA) -- Twenty-nine people have been killed in a fire at a nightclub in a 16-story building in Istanbul, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident took place when construction workers were doing renovation works at the nightclub where the blaze happened, Istanbul Governorship announced in a statement, carried by Anadolu news agency.

Upon receiving the alert, firefighters, medical teams, and police swiftly arrived at the scene, with law enforcement securing the area, it added.

"Efforts by rescue teams are ongoing at the site of the incident," the statement said, adding that a seriously injured person was taken to hospital. (end)

