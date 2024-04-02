Japan, Palestine Pms Agree To Restore Mideast Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 2 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and new Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa confirmed on Tuesday their continuous cooperation to restore stability in the West Bank and Gaza Strip as soon as possible, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

During their 30-minute telephone conversation, Kamikawa congratulated Mustafa on his appointment as Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, and welcomed the establishment of the new Palestinian cabinet, the ministry said in a press release.

Having expressed her strong sense of urgency on the continuing deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Kamikawa referred to the role Japan played in the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution on March 25, which pointed out the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire during Ramadan and the expansion of humanitarian assistance.

In light of the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and measures of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to improve its governance, Kamikawa explained Japan's decision to lift the suspension of financial contributions to the UN agency, and to provide assistance while checking the appropriateness on the use of funds.

"Through the funding, Japan would provide assistance such as medical services for Palestinians in the neighboring countries and areas, and provide supplies for women and infants to respond to the poor sanitary conditions in the Gaza Strip," she said.

In response, Mustafa expressed gratitude for Japan's resumption of its contribution to the UNRWA in view of the grave humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and sought Japan's continued support for Palestinians in the region, according to the ministry.

Kamikawa also expressed her hopes for the new Palestinian Cabinet to implement reforms of the Palestinian Authority in various areas, saying, "Japan will contribute to the realization of a "two-state solution," in which Israel and a future Palestinian state will live side by side in peace and security."

For his part, Mustafa elaborated on the current Palestinian Authority reforms and voiced his esteemed appreciation for Japan's commitment to Middle East peace. (end)

