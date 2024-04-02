UK Summons Israeli Envoy Over Death Of Aid Workers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 2 (KUNA) -- British Minister for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell on Tuesday summoned the Israeli occupation's ambassador in London Tzipi Hotovely, protesting the killing of seven UN aid workers, including three Britons, in an air strike on the Gaza Strip.

"Today I summoned the Ambassador of the Israeli Embassy in London to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office," the minister said in a press statement.

"I set out the Governmentآ's unequivocal condemnation of the appalling killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, including three British Nationals. I requested a quick and transparent investigation, shared with the international community, and full accountability," he added.

"I reiterated the need for Israel to put in place an effective deconfliction mechanism immediately and urgently to scale up humanitarian access. We need to see an immediate humanitarian pause, to get aid in and the hostages out, then progress towards a sustainable ceasefire," he noted. (end)

