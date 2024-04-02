Egypt Continues Aid Airdrop Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 2 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian army has carried out airdrops of humanitarian and relief aid into the Gaza Strip over the last three days, said its spokesman on Tuesday.

In collaboration with sisterly and friendly countries, Egyptian aircraft have air-dropped tons of relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip, where people are locked in a catastrophic situation due to worsening humanitarian conditions, the army's spokesman Col. Ghareeb Abdulhafeth said in a press statement.

The aid airdropping, which involves basic food supplies, is meant to alleviate the anguish of the population of the Palestinian territory amid difficulties in delivering aid to Gazans, he added.

Egyptian efforts at both political and humanitarian levels come in cooperation with various regional and international parties in order to back ongoing endeavors to ensure a Gaza truce and deliver life-saving aid to Gaza, he noted. (end)

aff









MENAFN02042024000071011013ID1108050710