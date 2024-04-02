Berlin Urgs Probe Of Attack On Gaza Aid Workers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 2 (KUNA) -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called on the Israeli occupation to investigate a strike that killed seven international aid workers in the Gaza Strip.

"My deepest sympathies go out to the families of the seven @WCKitchen employees killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza," Baerbock said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"The Israeli government must investigate this terrible incident quickly and thoroughly," she said.

"Humanitarian workers must be able to carry out their important work safely around the world as well as in Gaza," she said.

Baerbock called on the Israeli occupation government to implement appropriate measures to ensure that similar incidents do not happen in the future. "Incidents like this cannot be allowed to happen," the minister declared. (end)

