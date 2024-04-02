King Receives Call From Palestinian President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday.The call covered the dangerous developments in Gaza, with His Majesty stressing the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and the uninterrupted delivery of adequate aid.President Abbas commended Jordan's role in supporting the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, highlighting Jordan's unwavering positions and continuous efforts to stop the war on Gaza, reject the displacement of Palestinians, and safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem under the Hashemite Custodianship.