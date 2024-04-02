King Receives Call From Bahrain Monarch

Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday received a phone call from Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.Discussions covered the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples, and means to bolster cooperation in various fields in service of mutual interests.His Majesty and King Hamad also discussed the current developments, including the dangerous and catastrophic situation in Gaza.

