Palestine, Its People Stand By Jordan Under King's Leadership: Palestinian President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Apr. 2 (Petra) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas affirmed on Tuesday that the State of Palestine and the Palestinian people stand by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II.In a statement distributed by the Palestinian embassy in Amman, President Abbas commended Jordan's significant contribution to the cause of the Palestinian people's freedom and independence, particularly His Majesty King Abdullah II's unwavering stance.Abbas stated, "We appreciate Jordan's role under His Majesty the King in stopping the war of extermination that the Palestinian people are facing in Gaza, and in ensuring the delivery of the largest possible amount of aid and relief supplies to our people, as well as Jordan's strong and steadfast position against displacement and in preserving and protecting the Palestinian cause and its Islamic and Christian holy sites through the Hashemite custodianship."The president of Palestine reaffirmed the State of Palestine's unequivocal rejection and condemnation of any attempt that might jeopardize the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. He noted that Jordan's security is crucial to the Palestinian people's future and the cause of their nation, and he forewarned that any miscalculation on this matter would devastate the entire region.He stated, "The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan deserves thanks and praise, not a conspiracy against its security and stability," expressing confidence in the Jordanian state's ability to thwart these desperate attempts in their cradle and emphasizing that Palestine and Jordan are bound by a common destiny.