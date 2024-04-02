Lebanese Woman Killed In Israeli Drone Attack

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Beirut, April 2 (Petra) -- A Lebanese woman was killed and a number of other people were injured on Tuesday in an Israeli drone attack in the Tyre region of South Lebanon, according to a security source.
It said that the raid struck a house in the town of Yarin near the city of Tyre, wounding a number of people, including the woman who died of her wounds later in hospital.
The source said an Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flew low over the city of Sidon and its surroundings.
