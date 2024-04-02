Lebanese Woman Killed In Israeli Drone Attack

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, April 2 (Petra) -- A Lebanese woman was killed and a number of other people were injured on Tuesday in an Israeli drone attack in the Tyre region of South Lebanon, according to a security source.It said that the raid struck a house in the town of Yarin near the city of Tyre, wounding a number of people, including the woman who died of her wounds later in hospital.The source said an Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flew low over the city of Sidon and its surroundings.