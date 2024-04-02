Minister Says Gov't Committed To Peaceful Assembly, Warns Of Unruly Actions During Gaza Vigils

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin affirmed the government's stance on demonstrations, asserting support for peaceful assembly while underscoring a zero-tolerance policy towards actions jeopardizing national security or denigrating public security personnel.His remarks, delivered during the government communication forum on Tuesday, shed light on the ongoing night vigils in solidarity with Gaza in central Amman.Minister Mubaidin articulated the government's respect for constructive national opposition while firmly condemning any conduct undermining the country's public image or security.He emphasized that Jordan, under the Hashemite leadership, values diverse opinions and thoughts, championing a brand of dissent that contributes positively to the national discourse.In addressing recent solidarity marches, Mubaidin clarified that while the right to protest is guaranteed, the government remains vigilant against illegal practices, stressing that no entity holds a monopoly on patriotism.He underscored the demonstrations as expressions of a broader Arab stance against Israeli aggression in Gaza, affirming Jordan's support for the Palestinian cause, particularly the Palestinian National Authority's authority and the resilience of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.The Minister vowed legal repercussions for those violating the law during protests, including acts of vandalism, verbal abuse against law enforcement, or inappropriate expression.He reaffirmed Jordan's non-alignment with factional efforts in the Palestinian issue, emphasizing instead its support for humanitarian efforts and the empowerment of Palestinians.Moreover, Mubaidin drew attention to directives from the Public Security Department aimed at safeguarding children during demonstrations, urging responsible conduct and adherence to international standards in their protection.Jordan's diplomatic efforts, spearheaded by His Majesty King Abdullah II, persist in mobilizing international support to halt the Israeli war on Gaza, safeguard civilians, and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the coastal region, he said.Minister Mubaidin underscored Jordan's ongoing relief endeavors, including airdrops conducted by the Jordanian Armed Forces - the Arab Army, and assistance through land crossings.He lauded the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs for facilitating access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.In closing, Mubaidin emphasized Jordan's resilience in defending its security and stability, buoyed by a steadfast Hashemite leadership that has historically championed the Palestinian cause. He reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for Palestine, with Jerusalem holding a sacred place in its national priorities.