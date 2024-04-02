Nine More Candidates File Nomination For Jammu LS Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 3 (IANS) Nine more candidates filed their nomination papers for the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency which will go to the polls in the second phase on April 26.

The candidates include Raman Bhalla (Congress), Ankur Sharma (URPP), Swami Divya Nand (J&K Nationalist People's Front), Shikha Bandral (National Awami United Party), and Independent candidates Raj Kumar, Shaber Ahmed, Prince Raina, Karanjit and Bansi Lal.

With the filing of nomination papers by these nine candidates, the total number of candidates who have filed their candidature for the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency has gone up to 13.

The last day for filing of nomination papers is April 4.