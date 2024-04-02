UAE: National Bonds Announces Highest-Ever Return On Savings In 2023

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) National Bonds on Tuesday announced returns of up to 5.84 per cent on saving bonds for 2023 - the highest amount offered by the savings and investment firm in its history.

During a Press conference on Tuesday, the company said it offered an average of 4.2 per cent return to its investors for 2023.

Residents investing Dh1 million-plus in saving bonds received 5.84 per cent returns while those who have investments between Dh350,000 and Dh1 million received 4.22 per cent.

The investment portfolio of National Bonds crossed Dh14 billion and distributed Dh2.9 billion in profit payouts and prizes as of December 2023.

The company also reported a 215-per-cent increase in new savers in 2023 as compared to the previous year.

On March 27, National Bonds launched the“Eibor Plus” scheme which tracks the Emirates Interbank Offered Rate (Eibor), providing investors with an expected return of 0.5 per cent above the benchmark's performance on an annual basis.

A minimum investment of Dh25,000 grants investors entry into the programme, with the flexibility to choose their preferred Eibor-linked Term Sukuk ranging from 6 to 36 months.

The investment firm has the highest exposure to fixed-income assets (43 per cent), followed by real estate (26 per cent), money markets (19 per cent), listed equities (11 per cent) and alternatives (1 per cent). It has the highest investments in UAE at 55 per cent followed by 33 per cent in international markets and 12 per cent in GCC (excluding UAE).

“As we look forward, National Bonds stands ready to seize upon the momentum generated in 2023. This momentum, coupled with the ambitious economic initiatives undertaken by the UAE's visionary leadership, sets the stage for further growth. We are poised to capitalise on this opportunity, leveraging our expertise and resources, to continue delivering unparalleled value and financial stability to our customers,” said Khalifa Al Daboos, chairman of National Bonds.

“We are confident that our dynamic range of evolving programmes, rewarding prizes, and financial literacy efforts will empower individuals and organisations towards a more robust financial trajectory. Looking ahead, as the UAE pursues its ambitious economic goals, National Bonds is poised to play a pivotal role in promoting greater financial awareness and better retirement planning,” said Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds.

