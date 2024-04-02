India Eases Norms For Fintech Start-Ups

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Question: Many young Indians in the Gulf are enthused by the prospects of setting up fintech start-ups in India. Is the government providing a safe environment in this space?

ANSWER: The Reserve Bank of India has come out with a framework which will provide a safe and protected environment for innovative fintech start-ups. The regulator has prepared guidelines entitled 'Regulatory Sandbox' which will enable it to engage with start-ups and develop innovation-enabling or innovation-responsive guidelines that facilitate the delivery of relevant, low cost financial products. The Sandbox will be supervised by the fintech division of the RBI. While the regulator has taken a liberal stance to promote financial services in India, it has put cryptocurrency, trading in crypto assets, chain marketing services, and initial coin offerings outside the purview of the Sandbox. The RBI has taken a liberal approach to promote blockchain solutions. The regulator has further clarified that it is keen to promote applications in smart contracts, digital payments, marketplace lending, and data analytics. Start-ups will be allowed to apply for these applications because the Sandbox programme will run perpetually. The Finance Ministry is keen to ensure that any change of ownership or control of listed fintech companies is in conformity with regulatory compliance guidelines.

Question: I had booked a flat in a building which is under construction in Bengaluru. As the construction is not as per the schedule promised, I wish to sell it. Fortunately, I have found a buyer for the same. Can I sell this unconstructed flat? Please guide me on the procedure to be followed.

H. P. Ranina is a practising lawyer, specialising in tax and exchange management laws of India.

ANSWER: An under-construction property can be transferred based on the terms and conditions of the agreement which you had entered into with the builder. Generally, the agreement would have a clause for the assignment of the flat allotted to you. Therefore, with the permission of the developer, you can assign your rights in the apartment, which is under construction. To protect yourself, you must ensure that the assignment of your rights in the apartment is recorded in a tripartite agreement to be entered into by you with the builder and the buyer whom you have found. Subject to the buyer paying the balance amount to the builder and fulfilling all the conditions of the agreement, the builder will hand over possession of the property to the buyer as and when the completion certificate and the occupation certificate are obtained by him. A transfer fee is generally charged by the builder for assigning your right to the new party. If you had obtained a loan from a bank, you will also have to obtain a no-objection certificate from the bank. Please note that the prospective buyer will have to co-operate with you in every respect as elaborate paperwork is involved. The fresh agreement will also have to be registered with the registering authority and registration charges will need to be paid.

Question: My friends have been investing in overseas Exchange Traded Funds during the past few months. I have got the news that this is now not possible. Is this information correct?

ANSWER: The Reserve Bank of India has placed an overall industry level limit of US $ 7 billion which mutual funds have to adhere to when they invest in stocks and securities that are listed outside India. Within this overall limit, there is a limit of $1 billion applicable to Exchange Traded Funds ( ETFs ) listed on foreign bourses. In February 2022 when this limit was reached, the RBI asked mutual funds to stop investing in overseas ETFs. However, in 2023, the global market witnessed a sharp correction which led to a reduction in the valuation of international securities. As a result, the cumulative investments made by mutual funds fell below the limit of US $ 7 billion and sub limit of US$ 1 billion. Therefore the Reserve Bank permitted fund houses to invest in overseas ETFs. As the overseas market has now risen once again, the Reserve Bank has directed asset management companies to stop fresh subscriptions in overseas ETFs with effect from April 1, 2024. AMFI, the mutual fund association of India, has advised fund houses to continue to invest in non-ETF schemes as such investment is not covered by this directive of RBI.

