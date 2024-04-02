BJP Nominee Arun Govil Has Movable Assets Worth Rs 3.19 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Meerut (UP), April 3 (IANS) Actor Arun Govil, the BJP candidate for the Meerut Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, has moveable assets worth over Rs 3.19 crore, while his wife Shrilekha Govil has moveable assets worth over Rs 2.76 crore.

He owns a Mercedes worth Rs 62.99 lakh.

As per the assets declared by him during the filing of his nomination papers, the worth of total immovable assets of Govil is over Rs 5.67 crore, while that of Shrilekha is more than Rs 2.80 crore.

The BJP candidate owes over Rs 14.64 lakh as car loan.

The 72-year-old BJP candidate is a resident of Versova in the Andheri West area in Mumbai.

Govil has Rs 3.75 lakh cash in hand, while his wife has a little over Rs 4.07 lakh cash in hand.

He has over Rs 1.03 crore in his bank account, while Shrilekha has more than Rs 80.43 lakh in her bank account.

The actor-turned-politician has invested over Rs 1.22 crore in shares and over Rs 1.43 crore in mutual funds. His wife has invested more than Rs 1.43 crore in shares.

Govil has jewellery weighing 220 gm worth Rs 10.93 lakh, while Shrilekha has jewellery weighing 600 gm worth Rs 32.89 lakh.

Govil also owns a plot in Pune, while his wife has a flat in Andheri West.