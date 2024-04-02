Money Talk Radio With Ellis Martin: Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) Uwe Ahrens-Two Diverse Methodologies Of Battery Power And Energy Storage

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Today Uwe Ahrens joins Money Talk Radio's Ellis Martin. Mr. Ahrens is Managing Director at Altech Advanced Materials AG and is executive director of Melewar Industrial Group Berhad. Mr Ahrens holds Masters in both Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration from the Technical University Darmstadt, Germany.

Altech Batteries is commercialising a 100 MWh (megawatt hour) solid state sodium chloride battery production facility in Germany, and is also at the cutting edge of developing battery materials for a Lithium-ion battery future by successfully incorporating silicon in graphite anodes to produce higher energy density batteries.

Both of these technologies will be discussed in this broadcast.

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.



The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

