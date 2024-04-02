(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Discover the potential of Voice AI at the 3rd Edition SpeechTech Summit Middle East 2024



DUBAI, Apr 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - 3rd Edition of SpeechTech Summit Middle East confirmed to be hosted on 12-13 June 2024 at Crowne Plaza, Dubai will bring together 500+ industry executives, developers, customer experience professionals and adopters of voice bot technology and speech analytics from 5 prominent countries in the Middle Eastern market. The summit will reflect the latest tendencies and recent application changes in the Voice Recognition space in the Middle Eastern market. Discover voice technology applications in all industry sectors, from BFSI, Hospitality, Retail, Healthcare and much more.







Reasons to attend:



2 days of powerful industry panel discussions, workshops and presentations, on current status and future strategies of speech technology.

Latest trends and tools on voice assistance and chatbots.

20 National and International speakers sharing their thoughts on future of voice technology in the Middle Eastern market.

Understand how the latest developments in voice technology are being implemented in the Middle east.

Network with leaders across multiple sectors and discover the blueprint for transforming your business.

The future of voice in the Middle East and the use of voice and chat bot technology for better customer experience.

Leveraging chatbots in financial services.

Companies, strategies and investment to adopt conversational machines.

How technologies such as AI can improvise voice recognition. Innovative technologies and trends in speech technology.

Key Topics to be covered:



The current state of Voice Technology and the future perspective

The Emerging Trends in Voice Search

Digital Voice Assistants and Future of in-Vehicle Control

The Rise of Voice Assistants in The Banking Industry

Overcoming The Problem of Voice Discovery – Strategies for A Voice-First Future

Crawl, Walk, Run Approach to Implementing Voice AI

How Voice Technology is Transforming Customer Support

The Advantages of Voice Recognition for the Retail and E-Commerce Industry Ethics & Privacy in Voice Technology

Voice technology and conversational AI are now becoming pervasive in routine applications in most business sectors, in both B2B & B2C applications, in financial services such as banking, credit cards and insurance, as well as in many other business and consumer interactions in healthcare, hospitality, retail, commercial, industrial and manufacturing sectors, especially in client care, customer service and ordering. Attend the only B2B VoiceTech conference and expo and delve into the world of Voice AI.

For more information, visit .

Media contact:

Rishav Saha

Mobile - +91 8884144691

Email - ...

Grab your Tickets here - book-tickets

