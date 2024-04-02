(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Formerra Unveils Evonik Alliance for High-Performance Solutions Partnership expands reach with Evonik's high-performance polyamides, including sustainable solutions.



ROMEOVILLE, IL, Apr 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Formerra

today announced its new strategic partnership with Evonik, the global leader in PA12 and high-performance polyamides. This alliance enables Formerra to distribute Evonik's polyamides and sustainable materials in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Additionally, these materials are accessible in Mexico courtesy of Formerra's recent acquisition of Suministro de Especialidades.

Formerra has added PA12 and polyamides from Evonik to its lineup of high-performance material options for automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications.

Specifically, Formerra will distribute the following materials:



VESTAMID®

L POLYAMIDE 12

VESTAMID® E POLYAMIDE 12 ELASTOMER

VESTAMID® D POLYAMIDE 612

TROGAMID® CX

(transparent and microcrystalline polyamides)

Sustainable grades:



VESTAMID® eCO (PA12)



VESTAMID®

RFP (PA12) VESTAMID® Terra (PA610 and PA1010)

Doug Zupan, Vice President of Operations at Formerra, expressed enthusiasm about the addition of this new supplier. "Joining forces with Evonik empowers us to supply top-tier materials for critical applications in automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors. Evonik's reputation in high-performance polyamide production and their commitment to sustainable solutions resonate with our vision of offering customers the best cutting-edge material options."

Craig Schmidter, Americas Director of Granules and Compounds at Evonik, added, "With Formerra's vast network and deep technical support for performance-driven applications, they are the ideal choice for our polyamide products distribution. In short, Formerra is a great match because they offer the technical material selection and engineering support that customers and applications need to incorporate our high-performance materials."

Evonik

products enable Formerra to enter new markets such as aerospace and oil & gas; Evonik will play a key role in helping Formerra to accomplish this growth. In addition, Formerra will be able to support current and future customers with logistics, warehousing, technical service, and speed to market.

The Formerra-Evonik collaboration will focus on providing substantial benefits to fuel customer innovation in multiple markets.

Formerra will exhibit next month at NPE2024: The Plastics Show in booth S39025 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways - driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit



About Evonik

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €15.3 billion in 2023. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable, and sustainable solutions for customers. More than 33,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life today and tomorrow.

