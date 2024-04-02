Four Wide-Body Aircraft To Be Leased By Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Sri Lanka is to lease four wide-body aircraft from ORIX Aviation and Aergo Capital Limited.
Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the proposal furnished by the Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Aviation Services Nimal Siripala de Silva to award the contract to lease four wide – body aircraft for Sri Lankan Aviation Company Limited.
Accordingly, two aircraft will be leased from ORIX Aviation for a monthly lease of USD $ 360,000 for a period of 06 years.
The Government also said that two aircraft from Aergo Capital Limited will be leased for a monthly lease of USD $ 365,000 for a period of 08 years. (Colombo Gazette)
