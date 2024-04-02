Lankan Opposition Leader Says If He Comes To Power, He Will Set Up Another Panel To Probe 2019 Easter Blasts

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, April 2 (newswire): Sri Lankan Opposition Leader MP Sajith Premadasa has outlined the measures that will be taken to provide justice to the victims of the 2019 Easter attacks if he is elected President at Sri Lanka's next Presidential Election.

Addressing the Parliament today, MP Premadasa said the government has failed to respond to his questions raised on the Easter attacks yesterday.

MP Premadasa therefore, outlined the method he would follow to find the people responsible for the Easter attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon being elected as President, within a two month period, a seven-member Commission consisting of local and international experts will be established under the Commissions of Inquiry Act No. 17 of 1948. The Commission will be tasked with studying the entire security program in the past and present, without limitations. It will also be vested with powers to receive statements from any person in any institution without any restriction,” he said.

MP Premadasa further said that within 6 weeks of the establishment of the Commission, a permanent investigation office consisting of foreign intelligence and security services including the Scotland Yard, and FBI, as well as local intelligence and security agencies will be established to work together.

“It will be made mandatory for the Attorney General to present indictments or take necessary action subject to the laws of Sri Lanka subject to the recommendations and orders of the Commission,” he revealed.

The Opposition Leader also said that a permanent High Court will be established to give judgments on the persons charged with offences related to the easter attacks.

He also noted that legislation would be drafted to establish a Public Prosecutor's Office independent of the Attorney General.

MP Premadasa added that the Commissions of Inquiry Act No. 17 of 1948 and the Judicature Act No. 2 of 1978 will be amended for these purposes. (NewsWire)

END