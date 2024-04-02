(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, announced today that Ryan Minard is its newest senior sales engineer.







Image caption: MMI Welcomes Ryan Minard as Senior Sales Engineer.

“Ryan has an impressive track record of delivering innovative solutions and surpassing company initiatives. He comprehends the nuances of the industry and the challenges faced by our enterprise users,” stated Melissa Sike, Vice President of Enterprise Sales.“His background specializes in diagnosing pain points across sales and marketing teams, followed by implementing customized solutions that foster success. This expertise will bolster MMI in expanding its customer base and assisting our clients in reaching their growth objectives.”

With more than 17 years of collective experience in mortgage and creative marketing, Minard's expertise lies in applying an empathetic approach to address mortgage lenders' marketing and business challenges. He leads the discovery process to translate findings into product demonstrations and develop tailored solutions for clients, bolstering net-new sales endeavors. His experience includes serving as a seasoned authority in the field, advocating for the customer's perspective in cross-functional capacities and offering guidance to product, development, and customer success teams.

“Throughout my career, I've consistently aimed to make meaningful contributions to both my company and the broader industry. With the substantial impact that MMI's advanced data and innovative technology are already making, I'm excited to join forces with an organization whose mission and priorities closely align with mine,” said Minard.“I'm eager to introduce my extensive network of contacts to the valuable benefits and expertise offered by MMI.”

Minard previously served as a sales engineer for ICE Mortgage Technology's Surefire CRM platform, which was included in the company's 2023 acquisition of Black Knight. He also held the position of Director of Customer Growth at Surefire until Black Knight's acquisition of the platform in 2021. Prior to joining the mortgage technology space, Minard worked directly for a lender, First Centennial Mortgage as the Marketing and Creative Manager.

By accessing an unrivaled database of comprehensive real estate and mortgage production data, MMI's enterprise customers can identify partner networks that best support their business objectives with granular insight into lenders, loan officers and real estate agents by region or individual transactions. To learn more, visit .

About MMI:

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit or contact ... .

