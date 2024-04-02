Israeli Extremist Settlers Attack Palestinian Vehicles South Of Nablus.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Nablus /PNN /

Israeli colonists Monday evening attacked Palestinian vehicles on the road linking as-Sawiya and al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to local sources.

They said that colonists hurled stones at Palestinian-registered vehicles traveling along the road from as-Sawiya town and al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya village, smashing the windshields of a vehicle of a villager from Beit Dajan.

Colonists' violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Colonists' violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, and attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

Over 700,000 Israeli colonists are living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law.