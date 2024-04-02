'Europe' Initiative Launched To Strengthen Swiss-EU Ties

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss relations with the European Union (EU) should be anchored in the constitution, according to a people's initiative launched by Alliance Europe on Tuesday.

The initiative seeks to strengthen ties between the EU and Switzerland, just as negotiations between Bern and Brussels get under way.



Alliance Europe said in a press release that the“Europe” initiative anchored active participation in European cooperation in the Federal Constitution,“thereby enabling us to take a decision of principle on our relations with Europe”. The initiative has until October 2, 2025, to collect the necessary 100,000 signatures.

“We are giving a voice to the silent majority who want Switzerland to work closely with Europe to tackle the climate crisis, the war in Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions,” said Sanija Ameti, co-president of Operation Libero, quoted in the release.



Through the“Europe” initiative, civil society is declaring its support for ongoing negotiations between Switzerland and the EU at a critical time, the release added.



