Walmart Vriddhi Partners With Dun & Bradstreet To Boost MSME Visibility

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 2 (KNN) Walmart's supplier development program in India, Vriddhi, has joined forces with the data and analytics giant Dun & Bradstreet to enhance the visibility and credibility of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on a global scale.

Through this partnership, MSMEs registered under the Vriddhi program will be assigned the coveted D-U-N-S (Data Universal Numbering System) number, a unique nine-digit identifier that tracks a business's credit activity worldwide.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked between Swasti, the program partner of Vriddhi, and Dun & Bradstreet, facilitating the assignment of D-U-N-S numbers to MSMEs through Dun & Bradstreet's identity resolution process.

This strategic move aims to unlock a myriad of opportunities for Indian MSMEs, empowering them to apply for loans, seek credit from business partners, bid for contracts locally and internationally, and even become vendors or suppliers for companies across the globe.

Preeta Misra, Senior Director of Credibility & Business Insights Group (CBIG), ESG and SME, Dun & Bradstreet, emphasised the significance of this collaboration, stating, "By providing D-U-N-S numbers freely, we hope to enhance the visibility of participating businesses, enabling them to access opportunities.”

He further mentioned,“Additionally, by contributing content for the learning module, we're investing in skilling initiatives, empowering MSMEs with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive."

Furthermore, Dun & Bradstreet will offer two learning modules focused on government schemes for MSMEs and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. These modules will simplify complex information and assist MSMEs in identifying the right programs and opportunities to scale their businesses effectively.

This partnership comes on the heels of Dun & Bradstreet's recent initiatives to enable D-U-N-S numbers for MSMEs, including sellers participating in the government's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) project, aimed at increasing their visibility and expanding access to global markets.

Additionally, in 2021, Dun & Bradstreet signed an MoU with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to provide D-U-N-S numbers to MSMEs through the BSE SME platform.

(KNN Bureau)