Log9 Materials Achieves BIS Certification For Advanced LTO Batteries

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 2 (KNN) In a major development for India's electric vehicle (EV) industry, Bengaluru-based Log9 Materials has announced that its advanced lithium titanate oxide (LTO) batteries have been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

LTO batteries, renowned for their enhanced safety, ultra-fast charging capabilities, and extended durability, offer a compelling alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries, the company stated in a release

By minimising the risk of fire or explosion due to their inherent thermal and chemical stability, these batteries pave the way for safer and more efficient energy storage systems, it added.

“This is a great national milestone in India's journey of self-reliance in energy storage as Log9 gets validation for its capabilities to develop and process large-capacity lithium-ion battery cells,” said Dr. Akshay Singhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Log9 Materials.

Pankaj Sharma, Co-Founder & Director, echoed this sentiment, stating,“We are thrilled to announce a major milestone in our journey towards advancing cell technology based on LTO chemistry. Log9 stands as the sole company in India equipped to deliver commercial-grade lithium-ion cells, exemplified by our 50 MWh commercial cell line.”

The BIS certification not only validates Log9's rapid charging capabilities but also opens doors to new financing avenues. Investors often view such certifications as a mark of quality and safety, potentially leading to easier access to capital for future endeavours. This financial boost can propel Log9 as a frontrunner in LTO battery technology for the Indian EV market.

Furthermore, Log9 Materials' commitment to responsible environmental practices is reflected in its recycling program, which ensures the responsible disposal of lithium-ion batteries. The company's 250 MWh annual LTO EV battery production incorporates recycled materials, maximising the utility of these resources and supporting the transition to a net-zero materials future.

With applications spanning electric vehicles, two- and three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and energy storage systems, Log9's LTO batteries are poised to play a pivotal role in India's electrification efforts, offering enhanced safety, rapid charging, and extended battery life.

(KNN Bureau)