Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Announces Publication Of“Protein Corona Composition Of Gold Nanocatalysts” In ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science

The publication provides a comprehensive analysis of proteins from human blood plasma that interact with CNM-Au8(R)

CNM-Au8 nanocrystals coated with a protein corona are less prone to clumping compared to those without any coating

Certain apolipoproteins found on the nanocrystals' surface, which aid in crossing the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”), were identified, suggesting an enhanced delivery mechanism into the brain The findings enrich the understanding of CNM-Au8's mechanism as preparations for a Phase 3 trial for ALS are underway, scheduled for the second half of 2024

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)

and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) and multiple sclerosis (“MS”), recently reported the publication of“Protein Corona Composition of Gold Nanocatalysts” in the journal

ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science,

a journal of the American Chemical Society that publishes research with translational relevance across a broad spectrum of biological sciences ( ).

A research team led by Morteza Mahmoudi, an associate professor at Michigan State University's Precision Health program and Department of Radiology, along with his lab members, have provided a comprehensive analysis of proteins from human blood plasma that interact with the...

