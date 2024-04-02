(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Distributed energy solutions company Correlate Energy Corp. is focused on boosting businesses with a clean green focus, helping them to better plan, fund, and manage their building energy profiles

Green economic factors are becoming increasingly important to businesses and governments, as evidenced by pollution-reducing measures taken by the federal and state governments, and at the local level as with New York City

The most recent measure of that commitment is the March 20 announcement by the EPA to roll out finalized national pollution standards for cars, pickups, and other vehicles Correlate's strategy includes the development and sale of localized clean energy solutions and microgrids for companies, while retaining possession of some energy systems, which helps affordability for the client while supporting Correlate's dependable revenue stream

In tandem with efforts by different levels of government to continue building a“green economy” through reduction of carbon pollution and the promotion of associated technologies, local governments and many businesses are looking for affordable ways to adopt cleaner environmental standards for their operations and buildings.

Distributed energy solutions company Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) is working with U.S. businesses and government programs to make solar power and other green energy solutions accessible to mid-tier companies that are often overlooked by large energy companies and consulting...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CIPI are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN