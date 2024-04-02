Building A Prosperous Future, Zoned Properties Inc.'S (ZDPY) Direct-To-Consumer Design In Cannabis Real Estate

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Zoned Properties is a leader in cannabis real estate development, with a sophisticated PropTech stack to spearhead a direct-to-consumer real estate model Zoned Properties reported a net profit of $114,523 during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 ZPDY has listed a property for sale at a price of $16 million, non-dilutive capital that will be used to continue to fund growth
The cannabis industry is experiencing explosive growth, but its infrastructure often lags behind. Green Zones – compliant locations and properly permitted real estate – are part and parcel to unlocking the industry's full potential. This focus not only fuels the industry's expansion by providing investment-ready properties, but also underscores a commitment to fostering responsible growth through community-focused infrastructure. Technology-driven companies like
Zoned Properties (OTCQB: ZDPY)
are playing a vital role as stewards of this green revolution.
Sowing Fertile Financial Ground
Zoned Properties' acquires value-add real estate within the regulated U.S. cannabis industry with selective development innovation and aspirations to spearhead direct-to-consumer real estate leased to best-in-class cannabis retailers. The aptly named company has a deep understanding of all the hurdles and...
