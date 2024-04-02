Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Strong Financial Results For 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2023, marking significant progress towards its goals of profitability and operational efficiency. Among the highlights, the company reported $12.8 million in revenue for 2023, which reflects a 128% increase from the previous year. In 2023, net revenue from services increased to $7.2 million while net revenue from product sales increased to $5.6 million. Driven primarily by full-year sales of emergency communication devices (“ECDs”), which were integrated into the company's product lines after the acquisition of CASE Emergency Management Systems, the year-over-year increase is a testament to the continued adoption of Knightscope's technologies.

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and its long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

