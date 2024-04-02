Explosion Hits Indonesia's Military Complex Near Jakarta

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) An explosion rocked a military complex near Indonesia's capital city Jakarta on Saturday evening and casualties have not been reported, an officer told local media.

Spokesperson of the Indonesian Army Kristomei Sianturi said the blast occurred at 18:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT) in a military ammunition warehouse situated in Ciangsana village in Bogor regency, West Java province, around seven km away from the eastern border of Jakarta.

The spokesperson said fire brigades have been deployed but were not able to approach the explosion site yet.

Sianturi said that residents living near the warehouse have been evacuated to safer areas. Casualties or injuries are still unknown, he added.