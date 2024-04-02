Hermes Leads Brokerage Firms In Q1 2024 With Thndr, CIBC Following Close Behind

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Hermes Securities Brokerage took the lead in the ranking of brokerage companies at the end of the first quarter of this year, as it acquired 11.2% of the total transactions, with trades worth EGP 81.2bn, and a volume of 11.7 billion securities, through 1.1 million transactions.

Thndr ranked second, accounting for 7.8% of the total trading, with a trading value of EGP 56.3bn, and a volume of 14.6 billion securities, distributed over 5.6 million transactions.

The Commercial International Brokerage Company came in third place, with a market share of 7.1% of the total transactions, represented by trades worth EGP 51.3bn, and a volume of 910.08 million securities.

Arqaam Securities ranked fourth in the trading of the first quarter of 2024, achieving trades worth EGP 39.01bn, with a volume of 4.3 billion securities, carried out in 374,400 transactions.

Mubasher Trade ranked fifth, with a market share of 5.3% of total transactions, a trading value of EGP 38.2bn, and a trading volume of 10.1 billion securities, through 1.2 million transactions.

Al-Ahly Pharos ranked sixth with transactions worth EGP 34.9bn, and trades worth 2.8 billion securities, achieving a market share of 4.8% of the total executions.

Arabeya Online came in seventh, obtaining a share of 4% of the total market trading, and transactions worth EGP 28.9bn, in addition to a volume of 8.4 billion securities, which were executed in 820,500 transactions.

EFG Hermes International Securities Brokerage came in eighth place in the first quarter of this year, and the value of its transactions amounted to EGP 27.2bn, with a trading volume of EGP 1.1bn, and 275,600 transactions.

Fleet Brokerage Securities and Pioneers Securities ranked ninth and tenth, with market shares of 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively.