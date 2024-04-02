USQBC Welcomes Fusion Group Holding As 'New Esteemed Member'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC) has announced the addition of Fusion Group Holding to its esteemed membership. This collaboration represents a substantial step in advancing economic co-operation and cultivating business prospects between the US and Qatar.

The USQBC, a prominent advocate for fostering mutual economic growth, works diligently to develop and support business ties between the two nations with a vision of creating a seamless and lasting partnership, based on shared interests and robust connections in bilateral relations including business and culture.

The USQBC is dedicated to nurturing and enhancing the relationship between the US and Qatar.

Fusion Group Holding is a leading Qatari company that works with businesses and government leaders to overcome their most pressing challenges and maximise their potential, across a diverse range of industry sectors. Since its inception over 14 years ago, the group has grown to include some of the most pioneering companies in several industries including corporate services, aviation, defence and security, oil and gas services, and data and AI, amongst others.

Sheikha Mayes Hamad al-Thani, managing director of the USQBC in Qatar, said:“I am delighted to welcome Fusion Group Holding as our newest member. USQBC is committed to fostering mutual economic growth and cultivating strong business prospects. Our vision is to build a seamless and lasting partnership based on shared interests and robust connections in bilateral relations.”

Joining the USQBC demonstrates Fusion Group Holding's commitment to expanding its global reach and actively participating in the economic growth of the region. This affiliation will enable Fusion Group Holding to leverage the council's extensive network, expertise, and resources to establish and enhance business connections with Qatari and American partners.

Sheikh Abdulrahman Hassan al-Thani, chairman of Fusion Group Holding, said:“As Fusion Group Holding continues to grow its partnerships with US companies in various sectors, we are excited to join USQBC as its newest member and continue supporting the important bilateral trade and investment relationship between the State of Qatar and the United States of America. Fusion continuously strives to be one of the leading Qatari holding companies whose diversity of businesses and operations provides a seamless gateway for companies to grow and invest, both in Qatar and the US."

