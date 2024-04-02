PHCC Warns Against Staying Up Late After Ramadan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) After the holy month of Ramadan, many people experience sleep disturbances as a result of struggling to readjust to an early sleep routine and continue to stay up late. This common behaviour not only poses risks to one's health but also brings about various detrimental physical, mental and social effects.

Dr Naela Darwish Saad, manager of the Umm Salal Health Centre and senior family consultant at PHCC, explains that insufficient sleep negatively affects one's performance at work or school, which can lead to decreased productivity, ineffective performance and a higher likelihood of making mistakes.

Inadequate sleep after Ramadan can have mental and neurological repercussions, resulting in an increased sleep-related issues like insomnia, ongoing fatigue, stress, memory lapses and depression. On the other hand, the negative physical consequences of staying up late include increased risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, irregular blood sugar levels, hypertension, various cardiovascular conditions and strokes. It can also weaken the immune systems, elevating the risk of diseases and infections.

Dr Naela added that staying up late may lead to various skin issues, including skin sagging, puffiness, red eyes, appearance of eye dark circles, lackluster complexion and altered skin tone. Adequate sleep contributes to reducing the cortisol hormone production, as elevated cortisol levels have negative effects on the skin collagen and protein, leading to collagen break down, wrinkles and premature aging.

Insufficient sleep and continuous late nights can lead to social isolation and poor social connections. It is widely known that these behaviours impact an individual's personality and increase tension within family members and relations.

To prevent these effects, it is crucial to organise the time after Ramadan and uphold healthy routines. This includes establishing a consistent sleep schedule, going to bed on the same time each night and waking up at regular hours. It is essential to ensure an adequate amount of sleep with a minimum of six hours per night, as the recommended sleep typically ranges from seven to nine hours as well as to ensure an enhanced sleep environment by keeping darkness and a suitable temperature in the bedroom along with maintaining healthy diets.

MENAFN02042024000067011011ID1108050042