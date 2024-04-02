Al Jazeera Denounces Israeli Statements Threatening To Ban Network's Broadcast

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Jazeera Media Network denounced the statements of Israeli entity's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he threatened to stop the channel's operations and accused it of harming Israel's security. The network sees these statement as nothing but a dangerous ludicrous lie.

In a statement, Al Jazeera said "Netanyahu could not find any justifications to offer the world for his ongoing attacks on Al Jazeera and press freedom except to present new lies and inflammatory slanders."

It said that his statements come as part of a series of systematic Israeli attacks to silence Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera reiterates that such slanderous accusations will not deter it from continuing its bold and professional coverage, adding that it reserves the right to pursue every legal step.

"Al Jazeera holds the Israeli Prime Minister responsible for the safety of its staff and Network premises around the world," it said in the statement.

The Israeli Knesset voted last night in favor of a law giving Netanyahu the authority to order the closure of foreign networks operating in Israel if it believes they pose harm to its security, foremost among them Al Jazeera.

The so-called "Al Jazeera law", which passed on Monday by 70 votes to 10, gives Netanyahu the authority to ban the targeted channel's broadcast, leading to the closure of its offices in Israel.

Following the Knesset's passing of the law, Netanyahu said that Al Jazeera will not broadcast from Israel, indicating his intention to take immediate action to halt the channel's activities, accusing it of harming Israel's security.

