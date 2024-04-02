(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)

Openverse is a hub network based on blockchain technology. The most important ability is to realize“Value(Tokens/NFTs/Messages) transmission is just as simple as sending email” between the different metaverses and blockchains which joined in or connected with the openverse network.

The earliest idea of the Openverse project originated from Dr. Bright's“Currency Public Issuance System” in 2014, which innovatively proposed a public competitive issuance mechanism for currency, Bitsecurity, and Bitcurrency. With the development of blockchain and Web3 technology, these ideas and designs are being put into practice in the main network and ecosystem of Openverse – we hope that Openverse will become a pioneer in the value internet.







In order to protect the environment and reduce Bitgold consumption, Openverse Network does not use the POW consensus mechanism but instead uses the DPOS consensus. Up to 100 verification nodes, as well as backup access nodes, will become the global Internet root server providing value. According to the Bitgold token allocation plan, creators and technical teams, civilian teams and institutions, and various sovereign countries will all become the owners of these root servers. Among them, sovereign countries can have 40 verification nodes, which will allow the entire value internet to be supervised and managed by the national government, with a weight of up to 40%.

Openverse is also an wide-open and ever-expanding infrastructure of inter-connected metaverses and blockchains, built for a decentralized future.

