Gilead Sciences Champions Equal Pay

(MENAFN- 3BL) Women represent more than half of Gilead's workforce, and our weighted salary ratio for women to men globally in 2023 was 99.93:100. We'll continue our efforts to champion an environment of equality and inclusion for all.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.