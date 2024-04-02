Gilead Sciences Champions Equal Pay

(MENAFN- 3BL) Women represent more than half of Gilead's workforce, and our weighted salary ratio for women to men globally in 2023 was 99.93:100. We'll continue our efforts to champion an environment of equality and inclusion for all.
