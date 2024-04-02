Eastman Naiatm Showcased At Première Vision Paris

(MENAFN- 3BL) Eastman

KINGSPORT, Tenn., April 1, 2024 /3BL/ - The NaiaTM from Eastman team is present at this year's Première Vision Paris, the fashion industry's most anticipated annual event. The booth showcases the NaiaTM Renew ES portfolio of innovative, more sustainable fibers with certified recycled content. * PV Paris is Feb. 6-8 at Paris Nord Villepinte, France.

PV Paris is committed to the future of sustainable fashion, bringing together global designers and cutting-edge, eco-focused offerings. Eastman features its latest sustainable textile innovation as well as its newly achieved Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification .

“We're proud to showcase our fiber with the most sustainable content yet at the world's top event for fashion,” said Carolina Sister Cohn, global marketing leader for Eastman's textiles division. “First launched for a pilot project in collaboration with Patagonia in September 2022, NaiaTM Renew ES is a game changer for the industry . It's a solution that blends fashion and environmental responsibility. We can't wait to share this new fiber with the world at Première Vision and inspire others to embrace sustainable design.”

NaiaTM Renew ES is produced from 60% certified recycled content and 40% sustainable sourced wood pulp. It is an eco-conscious alternative to silk and other natural or man-made fibers, assuring elegant drape, silky soft hand and luxurious luster without compromising on sustainability, as the recently launched bridal collection in collaboration with Reformation shows. This sustainable yarn plays a pivotal role in combating waste pollution, reducing reliance on virgin materials and enabling a lower carbon footprint.

Eastman creates value from hard-to-recycle waste that would otherwise go into landfills. The increased recycled content in NaiaTM Renew ES is possible through Eastman's molecular recycling technology , which breaks waste down into its molecular building blocks. This process produces a fully traceable and biodegradable cellulosic fiber; TÜV Austria has certified that NaiaTM Renew is biodegradable and compostable.

NaiaTM Renew received GRS certification in December 2023 . This certifies the fiber's recycled content, chain of custody, social and environmental practices, and chemical restrictions. Earned after an independent third-party audit, GRS certification provides increased traceability, environmental principles, social requirements, chemical content and labeling.

“We're honored to share our newly achieved GRS certification at Première Vision this year,” said Claudia de Witte, sustainability leader for Eastman textiles .“To make sustainable textiles available to all, we know we must build brand trustworthiness around the world. We can build those relationships with more customers and collaborators around the world, especially when we have credentials like GRS that support our sustainability story.”

Turkey is among the global markets where NaiaTM continues to grow. To support that growth, Eastman is expanding its existing relationship with LEFA - a distribution company based in Istanbul with a history spanning over 25 years - as the new NaiaTM distribution partner in Turkey.

“We are strengthening our position in Turkey; last year we participated in Sustainability Talks Istanbul, and as of April 1, 2024, NaiaTM fibers distribution will be entrusted to LEFA,” said Ana Costa, commercial manager for Eastman NaiaTM .“This choice marks an evolution of our organization on the ground, as we will be able to reach our customers faster and more efficiently. We are excited to have LEFA on board, and soon our Turkish partners, who have been successfully served by Texpro as our agent in past years, will experience LEFA's proven reputation for reliability and excellence in distribution and customer service.”

NaiaTM from Eastman can be found at booth 6D77.

NaiaTM trends to expect at PV Paris

The NaiaTM collection at this year's PV Paris will showcase ready-to-wear, casual wear, knitwear and sweaters aligning with the projected trends from Promostyl , a forecasting and consulting leader. The garments are inspired by industry trends named“ Bioverse Magic ”,“ Turning Off ” and“ Quiet Luxury ”. Bioverse Magic will be seen through NaiaTM fiber blends that are iridescent, play with light and shine while maintaining beautiful drape, softness and comfort. Turning Off is inspired by nature, so NaiaTM blends will be created in natural colors. Finally, the NaiaTM booth will take on Quiet Luxury with simple, elegant styles.

*NaiaTM Renew recycled content is achieved by allocation of recycled waste material using a GRS-certified mass balance process.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2023 revenue of approximately $9.2 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit .

