Arvind Kejriwal Wants To Read THESE Books In Tihar Jail As 'Undertrial Prisoner Number 670'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Arvind Kejriwal, who has been sent to Tihar jail in excise policy case till April 15, has demanded three books to carry along – Ramayana, Mahabharata, and 'How Prime Ministers Decide'. While we are aware of Ramayana and Mahabharata, the book by journalist Neerja Chaudhary, which states how prime ministers take decisions has shifted attention book's excerpt reads:“India's prime ministers have taken decisions that changed the course of the country's history. This book goes beyond the news headlines to provide an eye-opening account of how six of India's most important prime ministers – Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, VP Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, AB Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh – made choices that affected the lives of millions.”The books talks about and analyses the working styles of India's six prime ministers through the six decisions of historic significance during their tenure. Through interviews with the prime ministers, key figures in the political arena, bureaucrats, aides, and policymakers, the author lays down insights into how decisions and strategies were made from Indira Gandhi to Manmohan Singh Read | 'Join BJP or else': What Arvind Kejriwal confidante Atishi claims before media'How Prime Ministers Decide' delves into the strategies Indira Gandhi crafted to regain power in 1980 after a significant defeat post the Emergency period; Rajiv Gandhi's decision to undo the Supreme Court's judgment in the Shah Bano case; how VP Singh saved his government by implementing the Mandal Commission Report; the Babri Masjid demolition during PV Narasimha Rao's tenure; and more per the rules, Arvind Kejriwal has given a list of six people whom he would like to meet. The list includes his wife Sunita Kejriwal, their son and daughter, his private secretary Bibhav Kumar and AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak. He has been allowed home-cooked food, a mattress, two pillows, two blankets, his diabetes medicines and a religious locket that he wears.A Delhi court on Monday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15, noting the Enforcement Directorate's contention that his release could hamper the investigation into the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case DID KEJRIWAL SPEND HIS NIGHT IN JAIL?As per the jail authorities, Arvind Kejriwal slept little on a cement platform in his 14X8 feet cell but did not complaint about the little space he had. Most of the night, the Delhi chief minister, who is now“undertrial prisoner number 670” in jail number 2 of Tihar, was seen walking in his cell.\"Arvind Kejriwal slept on his own bed, which was different from the regular one provided by the jail authority. Since the area was small, he could have faced difficulty but didn't complain about it,\" the sources in the Tihar jail said prison securities also saw Arvind Kejriwal keeping his devices like a sugar sensor and glucometer on his bedside table. The Delhi chief minister also kept some glucose and toffees on his table in case of a sudden drop in his sugar levels following morning, the Delhi chief minister did have a drop in his sugar levels. He was served breakfast and tea at 6:40 am.

