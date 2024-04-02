Top 8 News On April 2: Sanjay Singh Gets Bail, FY24 Tax Collection Target Broadly Met & More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top News of the Day: On 2 April, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. The central government's tax collection target of over ₹34.37 lakh crore for fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) has been broadly met on the back of robust economic activity and improved compliance. As AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was granted bail in a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy case, the party welcomed the judgment calling it 'a big day for democracy'Govt's FY24 tax collection target broadly met on back of robust economic activity: ReportThe central government's tax collection target of over ₹34.37 lakh crore for fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) has been broadly met on the back of robust economic activity and improved compliance, according to a report by PTI.“Overall targets for tax revenue have been met,\" PTI quoted an official. Read MoreSanjay Singh's bail: AAP says, 'a big day for democracy, but happiness incomplete as...'As AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was granted bail in a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy case, the party welcomed the judgment calling it 'a big day for democracy'. In a joint press conference, AAP leaders claimed that the court order \"exposed\" that the entire liquor scam case was based on statements \"extorted\" from witnesses and approvers. Meanwhile, INDIA bloc leaders said, 'the truth can be trouble but cannot be denied' Read moreByju's starts layoffs via phone calls amid financial strain: ReportEmbattled Edtech firm Think and Learn, which owns Byju's brand, has started another round of lay-offs via phone calls without giving the employees notice periods amid dire financial strain, Moneycontrol reported on Tuesday.“Byju's has initiated layoffs on phone calls, letting go employees without putting them on a performance improvement plan (PIP) or having them serve a notice period,\" a Moneycontrol report said citing sources. Read MorePatanjali contempt case: SC questions govt inaction; Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna get final chance to file new affidavitsPatanjali Ayurved Misleading Ads Contempt Case: The Supreme Court of India on April 2 questioned the central government on its inaction against misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved. A SC bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah heard the matter today and refused to accept the apologies of Baba Ramdev and Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna in a contempt case concerning its order about the company's misleading advertisements for its medicinal products. Read moreIndia's exchange-traded currency derivates volumes to plunge by 80% over RBI's new hedging ruleThe Reserve Bank of India soon-to-be-implemented regulation saying exchange-traded rupee derivative transactions can be used only for hedging will cause volumes to plunge more than 80 per cent, in a major blow to the segment, several brokers told news agency Reuters. Read moreElectoral bonds row: SBI refuses to share information on its guidelines in RTI replyA week after the Supreme Court pulled the State Bank of India regarding the electoral bonds issue, the country's largest lender refused to disclose details of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for issuing to its branches regarding the sale and redemption of bonds under the now-scrapped scheme, as reported by NDTV on 2 April. Read morePM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for 'undemocratic language'; says 'Shahzada of Congress Shahi family has given clarion that...'Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments that“India would be set on fire if BJP got elected for the third time.\" Prime Minister Modi questioned,“Is this the language of democracy?\" Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, while addressing Opposition's Ramlila Maidan rally on Sunday, said,“PM Modi had fixed the match of the election and before the election sent two chief ministers to jail.\" Read moreLok Sabha Elections 2024: What are VVPAT slips & what is the INDIA bloc's demand on this?The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Election Commission of India regarding the plea demanding complete counting of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) paper slips in elections. In the existing practice, only five randomly selected EVMs in each assembly segment of a Lok Sabha seat are verified through counting of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) paper slips. Read more

