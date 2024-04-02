Guns N' Prawns: The Strongman Who Ruled Sandeshkhali's Blue Economy

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Kolkata: As an unemployed youth, with not much of education, Sheikh Shahjahan's interest in politics was primarily to run errands for political leaders and flaunt his importance among his peer group. Born to a poor wage earner in the 1980s, and growing up at his maternal uncle's home in Sandeshkhali, a village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, Shahjahan felt the need and urgency to carve out his own identity. His maternal grandfather, Moslem Sheikh, was a member of the gram panchayat. Shahjahan used this political proximity to the hilt.

