'This Is Not India Of 1962': Kiren Rijiju Slams China For Renaming 30 Places Of Arunachal Pradesh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Slamming China for renaming 30 places of Arunachal Pradesh, the Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said the Communist nation is 'nervous' as infrastructure is being developed in border areas Union minister's remark comes after China renamed 30 places along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, releasing the fourth such list of“standardised” geographical names in the northeastern state, which it calls Zangnan, according to a Hong Kong-based daily.\"China has given some kind of names to some places in Arunachal Pradesh. But, I don't understand why they are doing that. We are very upset and we totally reject this kind of malicious activity conducted by the Chinese government.\" Rijiju said Read | Joe Biden, Xi Jinping discuss US-China bilateral ties, Taiwan during phone call“Our government from the External Affairs Ministry has responded very appropriately. But, what I feel is China is very nervous because earlier these border areas were totally left underdeveloped during Congress time and during Modiji's time, all major highways, roads, bridges, all 4G networks, water supply, electricity, all basic amenities are being provided in the border areas, especially in Arunachal Pradesh which was neglected for so long,” he added.'China is feeling uncomfortable'Rijiju said that India will not create problems for others, however, it will respond appropriately if the country is disturbed.“Prime Minister Modiji has reversed the negative border policy of the Congress party. So, now since the border areas are seeing the light of modern development. China is reacting to it. China is feeling uncomfortable. They are raising objection why India is building so much infrastructure in the border areas,” he added Read | Israel-Hamas war has led to destruction of infrastructure worth $18.5 billion“So, that is why they are resorting to this kind of unethical conduct. But, this India is not the India during Congress time. This is not the 1962 India,” the minister said.



