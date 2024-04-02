'Sacrifice Will Allow Me To...': All-Rounder Ben Stokes Opts Out Of England's T20 World Cup Title Defence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ben Stokes has withdrawn himself from consideration for the T20 World Cup in June, informing England's management of his decision not to be part of their title defence in the Caribbean.

Stokes, who played a crucial role in England's victory in the 2022 final by scoring the winning run and achieving his maiden T20I half-century against Pakistan at the MCG, has only participated in two T20 matches since then, both during last year's IPL.

He stated that skipping the World Cup was "a sacrifice that allows me to be the all-rounder I aspire to be for the foreseeable future."

After initially retiring from ODI cricket in the summer of 2022, Stokes reversed his choice to participate in the 50-over World Cup late last year. However, this decision necessitated postponing knee surgery, limiting him to bowling only five overs during England's recent 4-1 Test series loss to India. Stokes plans to represent Durham in the County Championship at some point in the coming months, having decided against participating in IPL 2024.

"I'm working hard and focusing on building my bowling fitness back up to fulfil a full role as an allrounder in all formats of cricket," Stokes said in a statement released by the ECB on Tuesday. "Opting out of the IPL and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the allrounder I want to be for the foreseeable future."

"The recent Test tour of India highlighted how far behind I was from a bowling point of view after my knee surgery and nine months without bowling. I'm looking forward to playing for Durham in the County Championship before the start of our Test summer. I wish Jos [Buttler], Motty [Matthew Mott] and all the team the best of luck in defending our title," Stokes added.

Stokes had reservations about committing to the T20 World Cup before undergoing surgery. However, he stated last month that he anticipated being ready for the tournament. England's white-ball coach, Mott, confirmed in December that if Stokes was fit, his return would be assured, emphasizing the valuable options he brings to the team's balance with his ability to bowl seam and bat in the top six.

In Stokes' absence, England is contemplating utilizing Liam Livingstone in the No. 4 position, a role he occupied during their 3-2 loss to West Indies in December. However, Livingstone sustained an apparent muscle strain while fielding for Punjab Kings on Sunday, and the severity of the injury awaits confirmation from scan results. Additionally, Jamie Overton, the Surrey all-rounder, will be considered as well.

Stokes has featured in just three T20Is for England outside of World Cups over the past three years, potentially signaling the end of his 43-match T20I career, which has seen him perform at his peak only on rare occasions. However, there remains a possibility for him to be considered for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, given that he will still be just 34 years old at that time.