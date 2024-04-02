IAF Uses 5 Helicopters To Test Emergency Landing Strip On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out the inaugural test run of a 3.5 km long emergency landing strip with five helicopters on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Bijbehara, Anantnag, late Tuesday night. This exercise marked the first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) drill in Jammu and Kashmir, making it the first Union territory to operationalize such a facility.



Among the helicopters involved were the newly introduced US-manufactured Chinook, alongside two US-manufactured Chinooks, one Russian-made Mi-17, and two Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) from the IAF. The drill, conducted on the Wanpoh-Sangam stretch of the highway, commenced in the early hours of Tuesday and concluded smoothly by 2:50 am.

The Chinook helicopter, renowned for its speed and heavy lifting capabilities, showcased its ability to accommodate over 33 fully-equipped troops or 24 stretchers for medical evacuation. This exercise aims to aid during times of war, natural disasters, and emergency situations like floods or air-dropping of relief supplies.



The emergency landing strip, constructed at a cost of Rs 119 crore, is part of a joint program between the IAF and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Stringent security measures were implemented, with security forces stationed along the highway stretch and technical equipment installed for monitoring. Health and fire service departments were also present during the trial run.



Although traffic on the highway's Wanpoh-Sangam stretch was diverted temporarily, it was restored to normal after the exercise. The successful test-run underscores India's preparedness for emergency situations and rapid resource mobilization.

