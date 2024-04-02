Premalu: Naslen, Mamitha Starrer All Set For OTT Release; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Malayalam movie Premalu starring Naslen, and Mamitha Baiju is all set for OTT release. The film has collected Rs 130 crore worldwide and is getting good responses from the audiences. Meanwhile, the OTT release of Naslen's Premalu movie has also been announced.

The movie will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 12. Premalu holds the record of being the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Telugu states. The various box office trackers reported that Premalu has collected Rs 10- Rs 11 crore from Telugu state. Premalu has surpassed Pulimurgam starring Mohanlal to become the highest-growing Malayalam movie.

The comedy-romantic movie directed by Girish AD hit theatres on February 9. Despite being a low-budget film, Premalu managed to collect well at the global box office.

The movie revolves around the love story of Sachin, who finds himself between two partners. The trailer of the movie was released on February 1. The trailer depicts Sachin's instant infatuation with Reenu after encountering her at a wedding. Determined to pursue his feelings, Sachin follows Reenu to Hyderabad, where she is employed at an IT firm. However, their budding romance hits a roadblock when Sachin learns that Reenu is already involved in a relationship with someone he perceives as superior to himself. This revelation complicates their love story and introduces challenges that they must confront and overcome.

