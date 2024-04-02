Bengaluru Drone Start-Up That Assisted In Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Of Trapped Miners Gets National Recognition

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), which is part of the Ministry of Science and Technology, has officially recognized Squadrone Infra and Mining, a city-based drone startup that contributed to the successful rescue operation of trapped miners at the Sikyara tunnel in Uttarakhand.

"This recognition from DSIR is a significant milestone for our R&D efforts in drone-based artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) surveillance technologies," stated Cyriac Joseph, CEO of Squadrone. He said, "It supports our attempts to expand the frontiers of scientific inquiry and advancement. We are honored to support India's increasing reputation as a major hub for global R&D."

The business stated that Squadrone's persistent dedication to innovation and quality in research is demonstrated by this honor, and that Squadrone also played a crucial part in the recent rescue operation of trapped miners at the Silkyara tunnel. Technology-driven mining services provider Squadrone has over thirty years of experience in the mining and tunneling industries. It also has a thorough grasp of drone technology and its specific uses.

Over the past seven years, the company has focused specifically on digital transformation through AI & ML exclusively in the mining and tunnelling sectors, according to the firm. "With a strong team of mining engineers, blasting engineers, drone pilots, UAV engineers, geologists, geophysicists, GIS experts, and civil engineers," the firm stated.

The company claimed that it provides India's mining and tunneling sector with the best drone-based technology available through strategic technical collaborations and international tie-ups, especially in the areas of mine safety, mine planning and design, and drilling and blasting. "The company, being mining engineers, offers cutting-edge drone-based solutions to mining companies instead of just selling drones," the statement continued.