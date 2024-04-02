'We Will Definitely Get It...' EAM S Jaishankar Confident About Permanent UNSC Seat For India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed confidence about India's permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

He said that although there was a sense globally that it ought to win the post, the nation would need to put in more effort this time around, according to news agency PTI. He made this statement in response to a question from the audience on India's prospects of joining the UN on a permanent basis during a meeting with intellectuals in Rajkot, Gujarat.

The United Nations was formed around 80 years ago, five nations - China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States - decided among themselves to become permanent members of its security council, Jaishankar said.

According to him, there were around 50 sovereign nations in the globe at the time, but that number has since risen to roughly 193. "However, these five countries have maintained their dominance, and oddly, we have to beg them permission to make any changes. A few concur, a few honestly state their case, and even others act covertly," he stated. The minister stated that this has been happening for a number of years.

“But now, there is a feeling across the world that this should change, and India should get a permanent seat. I see this feeling increasing every year,” he said.

“We will definitely get it. But nothing big is ever achieved without hard work,” Jaishankar said.“We will have to work hard, and this time we will have to work even harder,” he added.

The Union minister said India, Japan, Germany, and Egypt have put forth a proposal collectively before the UN and he feels this would carry the subject a bit further.

In his speech at the function, Jaishankar stated that India has demonstrated the effectiveness of democracy over the past ten years. He remarked that despite the COVID-19 epidemic impeding growth, the world is in awe of India's progress towards 7% GDP. He stated, "The world believes that India, with its largest economy growing at the fastest rate, can become the engine of global growth." He said, "The world knows that India has technological talent."