Amit Shah Holds Roadshow In K'taka; Urges Voters To Support BJP-JD-S Alliance In LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a roadshow in Karntaka's Channapatna town in the high-profile Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency during which he urged the voters to extend support to the BJP-JD-S alliance in the state in the upcoming general election.

"Whether you vote for BJP or JD-S, the vote will be cast for Prime Minister Narendra Modi," HM Shah said.

Over 20,000 supporters and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) participated in the roadshow.

Former Karnataka chief minister and state unit JD-S president H.D. Kumaraswamy, state unit BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, senior BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar, and BJP candidate for Bengaluru Rural LS seat, Dr. C.N. Manjunath also took part in the roadshow.

The roadshow covered a distance of 1.5 km, with people gathering on both sides of the road, showering flowers on his vehicle and raising slogans in favour of the BJP-JD-S alliance.

Addressing a huge gathering, HM Shah said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of the country to secure more than 400 seats for him. PM Modi has developed the country in the last 10 years. It is PM Modi's guarantee that he will make the Indian economy the third-largest in his third tenure."

HM Shah also said that he got to know about the Social Democratic Party of India extending support to the Congress in Karnataka.

"I appeal to the people of Karnataka to consider whether it is safe for them... there have been explosions in Bengaluru," he said.

"After witnessing the participation of people in Channapatna town, I am convinced that the people of Karnataka are with PM Modi. BJP candidate Dr. C.N. Manjunath will emerge victorious with a margin of 5 lakh votes," HM Shah said, adding: "The candidate for Bengaluru Rural seat is a service-oriented individual."

Meanwhile, H.D. Kumaraswamy, addressing the gathering, said: "Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a road show to send out a message to the whole of the state.

"This is a battle of 'Dharma'. Especially, to give a fitting answer to the kind of politics being seen in the region. HM Shah had stated that his party needed a candidate like Dr. C.N. Manjunath. In this backdrop, Manjunath has been fielded. BJP and JD-S are like two eyes of the same body. I am confident of a historical win of BJP-JD-S candidates in all 28 Parliamentary Seats in the state."

Karnataka unit BJP president Vijayendra said: "After BJP and JD-S came to the same platform, the Congress has become desperate. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is having sleepless nights. A befitting answer will be given to the Congress by voters in this election. Dr. C.N. Manjunath is a good human being, and he must be elected."

Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency is considered the fortress of Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister and state unit Congress president D.K. Shivakumar. His brother, sitting MP D.K. Suresh, is the Congress candidate for the upcoming election from here.

Dr. C.N. Manjunath is the son-in-law of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.